Carrie Underwood Returns To American Idol As Mentor

Carrie Underwood will return to American Idol as a guest mentor on Sunday (May 13th). The top five remaining contestants -- Gabby Barrett, Cade Foehner, Caleb Lee Hutchinson, Maddie Poppe and Michael J. Woodard -- will perform songs from the Carrie Underwood songbook on next week’s live show, following a special mentoring session with her during a surprise trip to Nashville. Carrie will also perform her new hit single, “Cry Pretty,” which she co-wrote and co-produced. It debuted in its first week sales at Number One in the U.S. all-genres, topping the iTunes Top Songs charts in 12 countries. The new album will be released on September 14th, marking the first time she has co-produced her own album.

America Idol airs on Sunday on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.

Carrie and her family enjoyed a trip to the Nashville Zoo yesterday (Monday, May 7th)