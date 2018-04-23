Carrie Underwood Reveals Facial Scar In Up Close Selfie

Carrie shared yet another selfie, and this time it was her first close up shot since she had stiches following her fall last year. The photo doesn’t really show any visible scars though.

It’s no secret that Carrie Underwood is a huge Nashville Predators fan, and she’s glad the rest of the world is getting to see how great a team they are. Carrie, who is married to the Predators’ Mike Fisher, says last year’s Stanley Cup run was a “confidence booster,” and adds, “It was amazing to me and surprising to me that people didn’t know Nashville’s a hockey town.”

Carrie says she was particularly annoyed that reporters kept saying people where “jumping on the bandwagon,” since they were doing well, forcing her to respond, “No. There’s no bandwagon. That arena is full every single game.”

“The town was absolutely electric the few weeks leading up to the final, especially during that last week or so,” she said. “To see 100,000 people lining Broadway, I mean, that was incredible, so let’s do it again.”