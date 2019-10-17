Carrie Underwood’s Hubby Sings Her Praises

It’s no secret that Carrie Underwood has thousands of devoted fans, and it’s pretty apparent her husband Mike Fisher is one of them. In case you missed it, Mike took to Instagram to gush about his wife, and all that she does on stage, and off.

"If I had a dollar every time someone on tour said 'I don’t know how she does it' I’d be rich:),” he writes next to a video of her performing on her “Cry Pretty” tour. “I wish everyone could see how she does it.”

He then goes on to detail Carrie’s busy day, which includes getting up with baby Jacob during the night, making sure everyone’s fed, working out, soundcheck, getting ready for the show, meeting with fans, taking the stage and more.

“It really is amazing how she does it all,” he adds. “Hard work is more important then talent in everything and she has loads of both but the short answer of how she does it is that God’s given her a crazy voice and determination (and energy) to be able to do what He’s called her to do!”

Mike adds, “I love watching her do her thing and showing people the gift that God’s given her. He’s the only explanation to the question “I don’t know how she does it.”