Carrie Underwood’s Hubby Tries To Sing “Cry Pretty”

Carrie Underwood’s hubby Mike Fisher may be a huge fan of her music, but he may want to rethink singing it. Carrie recently shared video of Mike singing along in the car to her latest single “Cry Pretty” and he doesn’t actually succeed.

“You gonna start your new career as a country singer, babe?,” she asks him, to which he replies, "I've heard that many times," before laughing and singing, "No, no, no, no, no, nononono, nooooo!" You can even hear their sun Isaiah giggling in the background. Carrie captioned the clip, “Sounds just like the original.”