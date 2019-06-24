Carrie Underwood’s Son Definitely Knows Who’s The Singing Superstar In The Fam

June 24, 2019
Mike Fisher and Isaiah Michael Fisher attend as Carrie Underwood is honored with a star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame

Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images

Carrie Underwood’s four-month-old son Jacob is apparently very opinionated when it comes to music. Carrie shared an adorable video of her infant on Instagram, and every time his daddy Mike Fisher sings he cries hysterically, yet when his superstar mommy sings he calms down and smiles.

Apparently Jacob knows good music when he hears it, and, as Carrie joked in her caption, “everyone’s a critic.”

Fisher though insists it wasn’t his singing that made him cry. He commented, “The real reason is he was hungry and wanted your food. #notmysinging.”

And many of Carrie’s celebrity friends chimed in with their take on the vid, with Justin Timberlake noting, “his is the greatest thing I’ve seen all year,” and Kimberly Williams Paisley adding, “Oh my gosh I’m dying.” 

Meanwhile, Carrie still can’t quite believe she’s a mom to two boys. “Life is very different with two,” Carrie says, “You forget how hard it is to be honest, but you just figure your way through it.”

