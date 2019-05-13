Carrie Underwood’s Son Has A Crush On Maddie Marlow

Carrie Underwood’s son Isaiah is growing up fast and she doesn’t quite know how to deal. The singer revealed on social media that the four-year-old actually has his first crush, and it’s Maddie Marlow from Maddie & Tae, who are currently special guests on Carrie’s “Cry Pretty 360 Tour.”

“This morning my 4-year-old, who hates wearing jeans, asked to wear jeans so he could 'look cute for Maddie,'" Carrie tweeted. "He also asked me to fix his hair and to get him some flowers that he could give to her." She added, “Don’t you break his heart @MaddieMarlow !!!”

And it seems Maddie is definitely flattered by the attention. “I seriously could’ve cried. My heart just about exploded y’all raised the sweetest boy!,” she shared. “Goes to show what a great example you and your hubby set for your boys. ‪#newtourboyfriend.”

