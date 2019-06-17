Carrie Underwood Shows Off Sons In Father’s Day Post To Hubby
Carrie Underwood shared an adorable Father’s Day message to hubby Mike Fisher, along with a picture of Mike and their sons, Isaiah and Jacob.
“I feel like this picture pretty much sums up fatherhood!,” she shared. “To all the frog catching, bedtime story reading, wrestling, diaper changing, outside playing, adventure seeking, tickling, cuddling, loving dads out there, Happy Father’s Day!”
