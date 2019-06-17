Carrie Underwood Shows Off Sons In Father’s Day Post To Hubby

June 17, 2019
Chuck, Rachael and Grunwald in the morning
Carrie Underwood performs in 2017

Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Mastercard

Carrie Underwood shared an adorable Father’s Day message to hubby Mike Fisher, along with a picture of Mike and their sons, Isaiah and Jacob.

“I feel like this picture pretty much sums up fatherhood!,” she shared. “To all the frog catching, bedtime story reading, wrestling, diaper changing, outside playing, adventure seeking, tickling, cuddling, loving dads out there, Happy Father’s Day!”

 

I feel like this picture pretty much sums up fatherhood! -- To all the frog catching, bedtime story reading, wrestling, diaper changing, outside playing, adventure seeking, tickling, cuddling, loving dads out there, Happy Father’s Day! @mfisher1212 your boys sure do love you and are are so lucky to have you! ❤️

A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on

Tags: 
Carrie Underwood
Mike Fisher
Father's Day

