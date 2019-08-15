Carrie Underwood Sings With Her Idol

August 15, 2019
Carrie Underwood performs during 2019 CMT Music Awards

Erika Goldring / Stringer

Carrie Underwood sang with Bryan White at the Grand Ole Opry last night (Tuesday). She posted the moment on Twitter, writing, "Growing up, I was a member of the Bryan White fan club and even sang to him in a meet and greet. Tonight, I sang WITH him in the circle!"

Even superstars have their idols. 

