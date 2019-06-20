Carrie Underwood Sued Over “Sunday Night Football” Theme

June 20, 2019
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Carrie Underwood is being sued over her 2018 “Sunday Night Football” theme “Game On.” A woman named Heidi Merrill has filed a lawsuit claiming Carrie’s song is a ripoff of her tune, also titled “Game On,” which she says she wrote in 2016 and shared on YouTube in March 2017. 

Merrill says in August of that year she met Carrie’s producer Mark Bright in Nashville and asked whether Carrie was writing a new song for the NFL’s weekly game, and then submitted her song to Bright.

Carrie’s team eventually passed on the song, but then in September of 2018 she dropped her “Game On,” which Merrill says is "substantially -- even strikingly -- similar, if not identical" to her song.

Merrill is now suing for copyright infringement and seeking an unspecified amount of money. She is suing not only Carrie, but Bright, NBC, and the NFL.

 

