Carrie Underwood Surprises Elementary School Students Rehearsing Her Song

Carrie Underwood surprised students from Old Hickory, Tennessee’s Andrew Jackson Elementary School by showing up to watch their rehearsal of her song, "The Champion." The kids were preparing the song to perform in front of 50,000 fans at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium during CMA Music Festival back in June.

Under the direction of music specialist Franklin Willis, the students released a music video for “The Champion” in May, which caught Carrie’s attention. The school, which is part of Metro Nashville Public Schools, is a grantee of the Country Music Association’s nonprofit arm, the CMA Foundation, which works to ensure every child has the opportunity to participate in music education.

Carrie is among the star-studded list of performers on CMA Fest, the ABC-TV special set to air this Sunday (Aug. 4th) at 8 p.m. ET. The three-hour show, co-hosted by Thomas Rhett and Kelsea Ballerini, will also include performances by Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Maren Morris, Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Florida Georgia Line, Dan + Shay and Luke Combs, to name a few.

Video of Carrie Underwood surprises elementary school students at CMA Fest | CMA Foundation