Carrie Underwood Writing Lifestyle & Fitness Book

Carrie Underwood is adding author to her resume. The singer is set to release a new fitness and lifestyle book, “FIND YOUR PATH: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong with the Fit52 Life,” next year.

Dey Street Books, an imprint of the William Morrow Group at HarperCollins Publishers, will release the book, which will have Carrie opening up about her personal health journey, and offering “healthy choices and simple meals that you can put together from the ingredients in your local grocery store.”

“Fitness and healthy living have been a passion of mine for years,” Carrie shares. “It took time to find my way and navigate my wellness journey, and this book will provide tips and tools to help the reader find what is practical and sustainable in his or her everyday life for all 52 weeks of the year, and help lead them toward a positive lifestyle.”