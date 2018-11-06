Carrie Underwood's Husband Gets Into The Music Business... Sort Of

November 6, 2018
Carrie Underwood isn't the only singer in the family. 

Carrie's hubby, Mike Fisher, takes his love of the outdoors and sets it to his wife's hit "Before He Cheats."

