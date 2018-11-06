Carrie Underwood's Husband Gets Into The Music Business... Sort Of
November 6, 2018
Carrie Underwood isn't the only singer in the family.
Carrie's hubby, Mike Fisher, takes his love of the outdoors and sets it to his wife's hit "Before He Cheats."
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
08 Nov
Join 99.5 WYCD at Coyote Joe's Coyote Joe's
09 Nov
19th Annual Hollywood Nights 24-Hour Movie-Thon Emagine Theatre Novi
09 Nov
Devin Dawson Coyote Joe's
10 Nov
Join 99.5 WYCD at Kapones for Country Fried Mix Kapone's Sports Tavern
11 Nov
Vet's Fest Cass Park