Caylee Hammack To Open For Reba On Tour

Reba McEntire is set to launch a new arena tour in 2020, kicking off March 20th in Evansville, Indiana. Well, now we know who's coming with her.

The singer is set to take Caylee Hammack on the road with her, and Caylee is certainly excited.

“I just got amazing news and I can’t process it,” Caylee shared on social media. “I am getting to go on the road with the woman that is just one of those one-of-a-kind storytellers who is just the whole reason why I do country music.”