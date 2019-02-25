Chase Rice To Perform Special Concert For Volunteer Firefighters

Chase Rice is set to perform a very special concert for some people who volunteer their time to help others. The singer is teaming with Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire for a private concert for 50 special volunteer firefighters.

No info on when the concert will happen, but the 50 lucky winners will be chosen from a contest launched by Jack Daniels. The concert will take place at the Jack Daniel Distillery in Lynchburg, Tennessee, with Daniel’s Tennessee Fire also donating $75,000 to the National Volunteer Fire Council.

“I have the utmost respect for our first responders and all they sacrifice for our safety,” Chase shares. “There’s a camaraderie and a sense of pride in the fire brigade that reminds me of our road family, and as a long-time fan of both Jack Daniel’s and Tennessee Fire, it’s an honor to perform for them and raise a glass to their immense contributions.”

To enter the sweepstakes visit www.jackfire.com.