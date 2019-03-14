Chase Rice Will Get Married In The Next Seven Years

Chase Rice is getting a feel for parenthood by spending lots of time with his three-year-old niece and one-year-old nephew, even letting his niece dress him up like a unicorn princess, which he shared on Instagram. Chase definitely sees fatherhood in his future, but it's on the backburner for now, as he tells us exclusively, "I've always wanted that. Basically I'm 33 right now. I'll get married in my 30's. Let's just call it that. I got some time. I'm in no rush. I want kids (but) I'm in no rush. For me it's all about music right now, cause I get to hang out and play with them right now, so for me it's all about music, what's next following 'Eyes On You' and who knows. I don't know what it's gonna look like but it's gonna be fun."

Chase is in the Top 13 and climbing on the Billboard country singles chart with "Eyes On You."

He just wrapped up a string of overseas dates, but he's back in the States and ready to take the stage Thursday, March 14th in Seattle.