Chase Rice's 'Eyes On You' Inch Closer To Number One

Chase Rice is closing in on the top spot on the charts with “Eyes On You," which he co-wrote for his latest album, Lambs & Lions. He tells us exclusively that he drew inspiration from some of the world's most beautiful destinations for the song to paint a picture of true love. "Some of these places I’ve been. Some of these places I want to go, so I took all these different things of like where I’ve been, where I want to go. It’s almost like that perfect girl in this song. For me it’s not about one particular one. Sorry to burst anyone’s bubble who thinks it is, but maybe one day. We’ll see, but, yeah, it’s Big Sur, California, Paris, all these different places that you go with this person but you miss it all cause your eyes are on her. To a non-stalker, creepy way that’s what most women want and most guys – they’ll probably never admit it but – they want that as well. They want to have that girl. They don’t care about the Eiffel Tower. Their eyes are on her, and that’s what that one’s about.”

Chase continues on his headlining tour on April 25th in Sayreville, NJ.

He just shared the news on social media that he has started work on his next studio album.