Cheesecake Factory & DoorDash Giving Free Cheesecake

While you’re home this Halloween passing out candy to trick-or-treaters, Cheesecake Factory has a treat for you. When you place an order through DoorDash for pick up or delivery and spend $30, they’ll give you a free slice of Reese’s Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake Cheesecake or Hershey’s Chocolate Bar Cheesecake.

All you need to do is use the promo code “TRICKORTREAT” at checkout. The offer is good now through Halloween, so you have a few days to score your candy-inspired cheesecake.