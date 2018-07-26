Chris Hardwick Returning To AMC

It’s been almost a month since AMC started investigating Chris Hardwick. As you'll recall, his ex Chloe Dykstra accused Hardwick of a laundry list of ugly things - including sexual assault. Almost immediately, AMC and NBC dropped him from their shows. He denied everything, a flurry of old text messages came out...and a bunch of his other exes spoke out in support of him. His wife, Lydia Hearst, has also stridently stood by her man.

Now? It's all over. Well, at least as far as AMC is concerned - as the network has confirmed his return. “Following a comprehensive assessment by AMC, working with Ivy Kagan Bierman of the firm Loeb & Loeb, Chris Hardwick will return to AMC as the host of ‘Talking Dead’ and ‘Talking with Chris Hardwick,’” AMC says in a statement. “We take these matters very seriously and given the information available to us after a very careful review, we believe returning Chris to work is the appropriate step."

Hardwick is set to resume his post as the host of “Talking Dead” on Sunday, August 12th.

For his part, Hardwick hasn't spoken out about the decision - but his fans have (they're psyched). His wife has, too. Hearst took to Twitter posting a link to a story about the development and added a heart emoji.

As for Dykstra, she tweeted a picture of a dog with a butterfly on its head and wrote, "Today's mood."