Chris Janson Announces New Album 'Real Friends' Release

His current single from the project, “Good Vibes,” is sitting at No. 24 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart. "Real Friends," takes its name from Chris’ numerous friends that are songwriters, producers, musicians, and collaborators that helped put this album together.

“Real Friends is my favorite album I’ve made yet, hands down,” says Chris. “I made Real Friends with actual real friends. I produced the album with real friends, wrote all the songs with real friends, took all the photos for the project with my best friend and wife, Kelly, and I also have a huge collaboration on this album with one of my favorite ‘Ole’ friends! I’m more excited about music now than I have been in all of my career. Thank you to my fans, who truly are my real friends and helped me get where I am today.”

Chris has also dropped two more songs from the upcoming album: “Waitin’ On 5” and, most recently, “Say About Me."

Currently, Chris is on the road with Chris Young as part of his Raised On Country Tour.