Chris Janson Honored By Hometown
April 11, 2019
Chris Janson is already feeling the effects of winning his first ACM Award.
Since picking up the trophy for Video of the Year for "Drunk Girl," he got a sign in his hometown of Perryville, Missouri and he's been invited to sing at Nissan Stadium for the CMA Fest's nightly concerts. Chris will perform on June 9th.
What an awesome honor and surprise to wake up to today, while in Vegas for the @acmawards. The fine folks of my hometown, put up a sign in my honor. It’s very humbling, and I’m very grateful. A big thanks to everyone from Perryville Mo, who have stood in my corner for my whole 33 years of being alive. I am thankful.