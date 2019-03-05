Chris Janson Releases Video For 'Good Vibes'

Chris Janson has revealed the music video for “Good Vibes,” the lead single from his upcoming album. This marks Chris’ first music video release since last year's "Drunk Girl," which is up for Video of the Year at next month's ACM Awards.

Chris told Billboard, “I’m extraordinarily happy that we picked this for the first single because it sort of set the tone for the rest of the album, which is very positive and uplifting. I was very adamant about the video including random acts of kindness, random acts of happiness, random acts of smiling and just doing things that make people happy, which is what ‘Good Vibes’ is all about.”

Chris continues to sell out shows on his headlining Waitin’ on 5 Tour, after which he'll join Chris Young on the Raised On Country Tour, which kicks off in May.