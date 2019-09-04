Chris Lane Announces Dates For “Big Big Plans Tour”

Chris Lane has announced dates for a new headlining tour that kicks off next month. The “Big Big Plans Tour,” featuring special guests Gabby Barrett, Blanco Brown and Ernest on select dates, kicks off October 31st in Cincinnati, Ohio, wrapping February 22nd in Detroit, Michigan.

“After a top-notch summer touring with Brad Paisley, I couldn’t be more excited for my Big, Big Plans tour to kick off! Having artists like Gabby, Blanco, and Ernest out with me will make it a fun show from start to finish,” Chris shares. “I’ll be bringing the energy and may even have some surprises in store. We’ve amped up the production to a new level and I can’t wait for people to see it!”