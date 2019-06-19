Chris Lane & “Bachelor” Alum Lauren Bushnell Are Engaged

Congratulations are in order for Chris Lane. The singer and his girlfriend, “Bachelor” alum Lauren Bushnell, got engaged on Father’s Day.

Chris shared video of the proposal on social media, in which he debuts “Big, Big Plans,” a song he wrote just for Lauren, and after the end, where he sings, “Right now we’re back in her hometown / and I’m down on one knee,” he did indeed get down on his knee and popped the question.

“I knew she wouldn’t want some elaborate crazy proposal,” Chris tells “People.” “So, I decided to keep it pretty casual… after a lot of thought I decided doing it at the family cookout would be the most laid-back setting and that she’d appreciate the simplicity of me proposing to her in her parents’ backyard.”

But the proposal didn’t actually go off without a hitch. Chris shares, “As I was about to propose… I stepped in fresh dog poop with my bare feet. Not at all how I planned it out in my head!”