Chris Lane Bringing Girlfriend Home To Meet The Parents

Chris Lane is bringing his girlfriend home to meet the parents. The singer tells “People” girlfriend Lauren Bushnell, of "The Bachelor" fame, will be coming with him to his hometown of Kernersville, North Carolina, the first time his gal will be meeting his family.

“I’m actually a little nervous because I know how my dad is — I’ve already given her the pre-warning,” he says. “He’s just a funny guy. He’ll probably ask her some tough questions.”

Chris adds, “I feel like I should video it. I want to just leave her sitting in the living room for an hour by herself and have a camera in the wall and video it because there’s no telling what’s going to come out of his mouth. But [my family is] super excited.”

And it sounds like Chris will be in the hot seat soon as well. He says he and Lauren have already made plans for him to meet her parents before the year is out.