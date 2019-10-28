Chris Lane & Lauren Bushnell Are Married

Congratulations are in order for Chris Lane. The singer wed “Bachelor” alum Lauren Bushnell in an indoor “secret garden” ceremony in Nashville on Friday.

“I’ve just looked forward to the day for quite some time and I’m glad that it’s finally here,” Chris tells “People.” “I feel like I’m the luckiest guy in the world to be marrying her.” Lauren adds, “I feel like the luckiest girl. We both recognize what we have is special, and we feel very lucky.”

Chris and Lauren went public as a couple less than a year ago, and got engaged in June, with Chris popping the question with a song, “Big, Big, Plans,” he wrote just for Lauren.