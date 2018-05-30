Chris Lane Would Be On The Bachelorette

It's a well-known fact that Chris Lane is a member of the Bachelor nation. He rarely misses an episode. But is he interested in being a contestant on The Bachelorette?

Chris Lane talks about being interested in being a contestant on The Bachelorette. “Yeah, if I had a time frame open, I would definitely be down to do it, but I don’t know if that’s anytime soon. I stay so busy, you know. But, I have so much fun watching it. It don’t get old to me.”

Chris definitely tuned in to the season premiere of The Bachelorette on Monday night, but there's no word yet on who his favorite contestants are.