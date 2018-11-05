Chris Stapelton & Wife Expecting Again

Chris Stapleton's family is getting just a little bit bigger after he announced at a concert Friday night at Madison Square Garden that he and his wife Morgane Stapleton are expecting their fifth child together.

"Some of you may know that we have four children," Chris told the crowd at the Garden. "Now there's four for us, but we're going to make it five!" he said. It was just about seven months ago when Morgane gave birth to twins.

The couple remains very private about their children but we do know that they recently celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary and have a girl, eight, and boy, six.

Congrats to the happy couple.

Tweets by ChrisStapleton