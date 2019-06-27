Chris Stapleton And Wife Make Donation To Habitat For Humanity

June 27, 2019
Chris Stapleton and his wife, Morgane, have donated $10,000 to Habitat for Humanity in Lexington, Kentucky.  Chris, a native of Paintsville, Kentucky, reportedly made the donation through his charitable fund, Outlaw State of Kind.

According to Lexington Habitat CEO Rachel Childress, the money will help build safe, affordable housing in the city.

According to Chris' website, his charity "supports a variety of causes that are close to" his Morgane's heart.

