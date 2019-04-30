Chris Stapleton Had A “Game Of Thrones” Cameo

“Game of Thrones” fans may not have realized but Sunday night’s episode featured a cameo from Chris Stapleton. The singer, a huge fan of the show, played a fallen Wildling-turned-White Walker outside Winterfell.

Apparently Chris was such a fan he had his management call about getting him a part. “I was like, you know, I would gladly fly to wherever in the world just to be a small part and get to watch that show going down,” Chris, who traveled to Northern Ireland for his cameo, shared. “They were gracious enough to let me come participate that way.”

Chris’ wife Morgane shared video of Chris’ brief appearance on social media.