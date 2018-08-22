Chris Stapleton’s Wife Responds To Kendall Jenner’s Love

Chris Stapleton seems to have a fan in Kendall Jenner. The reality show star checked out the singer’s concert at the Forum in Los Angeles this weekend and was so impressed she took to her Instagram stories to try and find a way to connect with him.

At one point, she wrote, “I love you, Chris Stapleton,” adding, “Call me.” Well, one person who doesn’t seem worried about Kendall’s interest in Chris is his wife, Morgane. In fact, she seems to be a fan of Kendall’s herself. She responded to Kendall’s message, by sharing, “When @kendalljenner loves your husband & wants him to call her, but you also have strong love for said KarJenner...”

It bears mentioning Jenner isn't actually single - she's dating NBA player Ben Simmons.