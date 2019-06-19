Chris Stapleton Set For Ed Sheeran's "Collaborations" Album

Chris Stapleton is working with yet another pop star. The artist, who has already recorded songs with Justin Timberlake and Pink, is now set to appear on Ed Sheeran's upcoming album, “No. 6 Collaborations Project,” set to drop July 12th.

Chris will appear on the song "Blow," which also features Bruno Mars. He is one of many artists on Sheeran's new album. Others include: Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, PnB Rock, Camila Cabello and Cardi B, Khalid, Travis Scott and more.