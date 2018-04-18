Chris Stapleton Shares First Photo Of Twin Boys
Chris Stapleton and wife Morganerecently welcomed twin boys, with the news being announced by Reba McEntire on the ACM Awards. Well, now both Chris and Morgane have given fans an update on their latest additions to the family.
Morgane shared the first picture of the twins on Instagram, writing, Thank you for all the love! We’re so grateful to finally be home with our sweet family.” She writes that the babies were born over a month early, and were in the NICU for a week.
Thank you for all the love! We’re so grateful to finally be home with our sweet family. We would like to say a special thank you to all the incredible nurses & doctors at Centennial Women’s & Children’s Hospital in Nashville. At more than a month early, we had a week long stay in the nicu & the incredible people there kept our boys healthy & happy. Words cannot express our gratitude for you all & what you did for our family. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you! ♥️♥️
Earlier Chris also shared some info on the babies, noting they were happy that Reba was the one to announce the news. “Thank you for sharing our good news Reba McEntire! We couldn’t have dreamed up a better day,” he wrote next to video of the announcement. “Morgane & the boys are doing great & we appreciate everyone’s support.”
Thank you for sharing our good news @Reba! We couldn’t have dreamed up a better day. Morgane & the boys are doing great & we appreciate everyone’s support!
