Chris Stapleton Shares First Photo Of Twin Boys

Chris Stapleton and wife Morganerecently welcomed twin boys, with the news being announced by Reba McEntire on the ACM Awards. Well, now both Chris and Morgane have given fans an update on their latest additions to the family.

Morgane shared the first picture of the twins on Instagram, writing, Thank you for all the love! We’re so grateful to finally be home with our sweet family.” She writes that the babies were born over a month early, and were in the NICU for a week.

Earlier Chris also shared some info on the babies, noting they were happy that Reba was the one to announce the news. “Thank you for sharing our good news Reba McEntire! We couldn’t have dreamed up a better day,” he wrote next to video of the announcement. “Morgane & the boys are doing great & we appreciate everyone’s support.”