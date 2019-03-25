Chris Stapleton Still 'Genuinely Surprised' To Win Any Award

Chris Stapleton goes into this year’s ACM Awards with six nominations (tied with Dan + Shay), including Entertainer of the Year. He’s also nominated twice, as both artist and producer, for Album of the Year for From A Room: Volume 2, an award he won last year for From A Room: Volume 1. He's also up for Male Vocalist, which he won last year, as well as Song of the Year twice, as both artist and songwriter, for “Broken Halos,” for which he won the CMA Song of the Year Award in November.

Chris tells us, “These things are always fantastic to win, but when you get nominated or invited to these parties, in my estimation, you’ve already won and you’ve already gotten to be far beyond anything, you know, anybody who’s a musician could ever dream of getting to do, and we get to do that every day, we get to live it every day. As far as thinking about going into anything, I’m always genuinely surprised to win anything, and I’m always grateful for it.”

Chris is also set to perform during the 54th Academy of Country Music Awards, airing live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 7th at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.