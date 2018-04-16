Chris Stapleton & Wife Morgane Welcome Twins

Last night was a big one for Chris Stapleton. Not only did he win Album of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year at the ACM Awards on his birthday, but host Reba McEntire announced that he and wife Morganewelcomed twin boys.

Chris wasn’t at the show because Morgane was pregnant, but just after Sugarland announced his Album of the Year win for “From A Room: Volume 1,” Reba broke in to share the happy news of the twins' arrival.

“Those little rascals came a little bit early,” Reba shared. “Hot off the press! … Twin boys.”

The boys are the third and fourth kids for the couple, who are already parents to a son and daughter. So far there's no word on the boys' names.