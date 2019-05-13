Chris Stapleton & Wife Welcome Fifth Child

Congratulations are in order for Chris Stapleton and wife Morgane. The couple welcomed their fifth child, although so far they haven’t revealed whether it’s a boy or a girl.

“The most perfect Mother’s day…” she wrote next to a picture of her new baby’s arm. “I wish all you Mama’s the happiest of days today!”

The new tot joins the couples’ other kids, twin boys born in April 2018, as well as an eight-year-old daughter and six-year-old son.