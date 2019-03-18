Chris Young Drops Video For “Raised On Country”

Chris Young has just dropped the video for his latest single “Raised on Country,” which was shot at a Nashville-area dive bar, as well as the legendary country music radio station WSM.

“As a member of the Opry, I was honored to be allowed to film ‘Raised On Country’ in and around the WSM Radio Tower and the same airwaves where songs from my musical icons have played over the years,” Chris shares. “It was a long day and I had a lot of fun filming the video, even in the scenes where we had debris flying in our faces inside the studio.”