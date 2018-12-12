Chris Young Launches Covers Contest For New Single

Chris Young is getting ready to release his new single “Raised On Country” soon, and to help promote it he’s just launched a new contest, with all of his fans winners.

The singer shares that the song has him referencing artists who've influenced him over the years, so he’s launching a contest in which fans can vote on various artists, with each week Chris recording a cover of the winning artist to share with fans.

As for this week’s choices, artists include Alan Jackson, Merle Haggard, George Strait, Joe Diffie and Willie Nelson.