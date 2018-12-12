Chris Young Launches Covers Contest For New Single
Chris Young is getting ready to release his new single “Raised On Country” soon, and to help promote it he’s just launched a new contest, with all of his fans winners.
The singer shares that the song has him referencing artists who've influenced him over the years, so he’s launching a contest in which fans can vote on various artists, with each week Chris recording a cover of the winning artist to share with fans.
As for this week’s choices, artists include Alan Jackson, Merle Haggard, George Strait, Joe Diffie and Willie Nelson.
If you know me, you know I was #RaisedOnCountry. In my new single that’s dropping soon (can’t say when), I reference artists that influenced me. Click the link in my bio to pick which artist you want to see me cover this week.