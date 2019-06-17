Chris Young Releases Tribute To Late Friend

June 17, 2019
As Chris Young is making his way across the U.S. on his Raised On Country World Tour, he has released a new single. Debuting the song recently at the Opry, “Drowning” is a tribute to his friend Adam, who passed away several years ago. Chris tells us more about the song, “I actually wrote this song with two of my really good friends Crowder and Josh Hoge, all of us were writing to that hook.  Which Corey brought in that day and we all thought it was an amazing idea. It was something that was going to touch pretty much anybody that’s ever lost anyone. And I actually wrote it about a friend of mine Adam that passed away many years ago. Just a really, really special song to me and I hope it really touches a lot of people.”

 

