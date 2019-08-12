Chris Young Teams Up With Tequila Maker

Chris Young has been named the new global ambassador for Tequila Comisario and will be included in a new national marketing and advertising campaign set to launch this month. In his new role, Chris is scheduled to make appearances with Tequila Comisario at Applejack Wine & Spirits today (Monday, August 12th) in Denver, CO and at Costco in Scottsdale, AZ on Friday (August 16th).

Chris said, “I’m so proud to be working with Comisario Tequila. It’s exciting to be a small part of their growth in the marketplace, and it’s truly the finest tequila I’ve ever had.”

Chris' Raised On Country Tour stops this week in Albuquerque, NM; Phoenix, AZ and Las Vegas.