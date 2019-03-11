Chuck Wicks Is Off The Market

So ladies, you thought you had a chance with Chuck Wicksafter he split up with Julianne Hough a few years back? No dice – he’s officially off the market (or at least closer to it). Turns out, he got engaged over the weekend to girlfriend Kasi Williams.

For those who don’t know, they’ve been together since 2018 – and she’s the sister of Jason Aldean. The deed was done Thursday during a trip to Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise in Canada – and they made the big reveal via Instagram Friday.

“We could hear a pin drop in that woods. Nothing but us and the snow falling. It was absolutely perfect,” he writes along a sweet clip. “Even if the camera stand I got just for this moment was having some issues…I’ve waited forever for you and now I will forever be yours.” No word on wedding plans, of course, but considering how happy they look, it’ll surely be one heckuva soirée.