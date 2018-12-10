CMA Country Christmas Airs Tonight

CMA will once again help get us all in the Christmas spirit tonight with their annual “CMA Country Christmas” special on ABC.

The special, hosted by Reba McEntire, features performances by Dan + Shay, Brett Eldredge, Amy Grant, Dustin Lynch, Martina McBride, Old Dominion, Brad Paisley, Michael W. Smith, Lindsey Stirling, The Isaacs, and Brett Young, along with a special appearance by Tony Bennett and Diana Krall.

Fans aren’t going to want to miss all the holiday cheer, so be sure to tune into "CMA Country Christmas: tonight (Dec. 10th) at 8 pm.