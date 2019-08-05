CMA Fest Recap

Country music fans that didn't make it to Nashville for the annual CMA Fest in June got a taste of what they missed when selected performances aired last night on ABC. The special, which was hosted by Kelsea Ballerini and Thomas Rhett with some help from Bobby Bones, featured highlights from the Nissan Stadium shows, and was jam-packed with great performances and some special collaborations.

Highlights of the special included:

Carrie Underwood rocked out with Joan Jett for a medley of “I Hate Myself for Loving You,” “Bad Reputation,” “Crimson and Clover,” “Fresh Start” and “I Love Rock ‘N’ Roll.” She also sang her latest single “Southbound.”

Kelsea performed her hit “Miss Me More,” as well as a special collaboration of “This Feeling,” with The Chainsmokers.

Brothers Osborne wowed the crowd with their track, “I Don’t Remember Me (Before You)” and then returned to team with Brooks & Dunn for “Hard Workin’ Man” and “You’re Gonna Miss Me When I’m Gone,” which also featured Ashley McBride.

Brantley Gilbert and Lindsay Ell performed their duet “What Happens in a Small Town."

Lil Nas X made a surprise CMA Fest appearance, joined by Billy Ray Cyrus and Keith Urban for his smash hit “Old Town Road.”

Maren Morris and Brandi Carlile teamed for “Common,” while Maren went solo for her now number one single “Girl.”

Miranda Lambert performed her new track “Locomotive” for the first time, and brought out her Pistol Annies bandmates for “Sugar Daddy.”

Tim McGraw and Luke Combs teamed for “Real Good Man,” while Luke also performed his hit “Beer Never Broke My Heart.”

Other performances included: Keith returned to perform his latest single ”We Were,” Little Big Town lit up the audience with “The Daughters,” Kane Brown sang “Good as You,” Luke Bryan performed “Knockin’ Boots,” Dan + Shay treated the crowd to “All To Myself,” Florida Georgia Line performed “Talk You Out Of It,” Midland got down in the middle of the crowd for “Mr. Lonely,” Brett Young performed “Here Tonight,” Blake Shelton sang his number one hit “God’s Country” from his Nashville bar Ole Red, Dierks Bentley performed his track “Living,” host Rhett contributed two songs, “Look What God Gave Her” and “T-Shirt," Old Dominion performed "Make It Sweet," Rascal Flatts sang "Back to Life," and Chris Jansonbrought the "Good Vibes."