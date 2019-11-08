CMAs Planning Monumental All-Female Opening Number

The CMA Awards are only days away, and we already know it’s going to kick off with a one-of-a-kind, groundbreaking performance.

The show has announced an all-female opening number, lead by hosts Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton, and featuring Terri Clark, Sara Evans, Crystal Gayle, The Highwomen (a.k.a. Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby, Maren Morris and Amanda Shires), Martina McBride, Jennifer Nettles, Tanya Tucker and Gretchen Wilson. Each artist will perform iconic country songs for a decades-spanning medley.

The 53rd Annual CMA Awards will air Wednesday on ABC, live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.