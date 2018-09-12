CMT’s Artist Of The Year Special To Salute Women Of Country

CMT’s annual Artist of the Year telecast will be a celebration of women in country music. This year’s honorees are all female, including Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Carrie Underwood, Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild and Kimberly Schlapman, and Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott.

“This year, we’re evolving the special to reflect what’s happening right now in culture and in the lives of our fans,” Leslie Fram, CMT’s Senior Vice President of Music & Talent, shares. “In this monumental year for women, dedicating one of the biggest nights in the genre to applaud female country artists not only solidifies our commitment, but we hope will spark a much-needed change in the industry.”

This will be mark Carrie’s fourth time being honored as CMT Artist of the Year, while it will be Miranda’s third and Kelsea’s second. Kimberly and Karen were both also honored as part of Little Big Town last year.

CMT’s Artists of the Year will air live from Nashville on October 17th at 8 pm.