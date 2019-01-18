Cody Johnson Releases Major Label Debut Album

Cody Johnson's very first major label album, Ain't Nothin' To It, arrives at retail Friday, January 18th. The project includes his current Top 25-and-climbing hit "On My Way To You."

At the start of Cody's career in music, he was working a full time job and playing for fun on the weekends. He wound up getting more gigs than he bargained for, and it wasn't long before a couple of key people in his life convinced him to chase his dream full time. Cody tells us exclusively: "Long story short, I met my wife and I met my manager around the same time, and both of them believed in me and had more courage than I did in telling me that 'you should quit your job and you should try this,' and at that point whenever you've got people that you feel like are depending on you you have to go do it. It was go play, go play, go play, go play, go play. At one point we were playing I believe like 160 shows a year because we'd play in the morning somewhere and play in the evening somewhere and I've stuck at it and I've stuck at it and somehow we've managed to scrape up the money to record that first independent album and then five albums later and a long time since, a lot of hard work put in, here we are."