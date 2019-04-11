Cole Swindell Dating Former WWE Star Barbie Blank

April 11, 2019
Cole Swindell. 52nd Annual CMA Awards

Looks like Cole Swindell has a new lady in his life! He's been dating former WWE star Barbie Blank, f.k.a. Kelly Kelly. The two went public for the first time with her relationship on the red carpet at the ACM Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday (April 7th) night.

According to reports, Blank also appeared as a cast member on the E! reality television series WAGS, which featured the girlfriends and wives of sports stars. She was previously married to NHL star Sheldon Souray.

Cole has yet to comment on the relationship.

 

