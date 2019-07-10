Cole Swindell Splits From Barbie Blank

Cole Swindell is back on the market. According to E! News, the singer and girlfriend Barbie Blank have called it quits just three months after first going public with their relationship at the ACM Awards.

A source tells the site the pair is no longer together, although neither has yet to confirm the news, and a reason for the breakup isn’t known. Some fans did have a clue that something was going on though, noticing that they have stopped following each other on social media.