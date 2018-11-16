Country Music Hall Of Famer Roy Clark Dies

Country Music Hall of Famer Roy Clark died yesterday at home in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The 85-year-old passed away from complications from pneumonia.

Clark was an iconic figure in the country world, best known for his 24 years as co-host of the variety show “Hee Haw,” which is the longest running syndicated show in TV history. Clark, known as a “superpicker,” was a GRAMMY, CMA and ACM Award winner and was known for such hit songs as “Yesterday, When I Was Young," "Thank God and Greyhound," Come Live With Me," "Somewhere Between Love and Tomorrow" and "Honeymoon Feelin.”

In addition to “Hee Haw,” he played two recurring rolls on the TV show “The Beverly Hillbillies” (Cousin Roy and his mother, Myrtle), and was a frequent guest-host on “The Tonight Show.” He was also a member of the Grand Ole Opry and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2009.