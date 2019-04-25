Court Hearing Reveals Natalie Maines Is Making A Dixie Chicks Record

Well, here’s some good news if you’re a Dixie Chicks fan. Natalie Maines is battling ex-hubby Adrian Pasdar over child support and in court earlier this week it came out that Maines is currently working on a new Dixie Chicks album.

Pasdar is looking to get $60,000 a month in both child and spousal support, and they were in court earlier this week for a hearing, at which the actor’s lawyer tried to shoot down Natalie’s claim that she’s currently not making any money since the group is not on tour. In doing so, the lawyer argued that she actually recording a new album with the Dixie Chicks right now and has been paid an advance for it.

Natalie’s team insists Pasdar is looking for child support to fund his personal expenses and pay off his debts, not the for the kids, and in the end, she was ordered to pay $200,000 in child support for March and April, as well as attorney fees. They are do back in court June 24th.