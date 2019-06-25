Dairy Queen’s New Blizzard Celebrates The Moon Landing

June 25, 2019
There’s a new Blizzard coming to Dairy Queen and this one is out of this world. The frozen treat is here to help us celebrate the 50th anniversary of the American Moon Landing and they’re calling it the Zero Gravity Blizzard.

This limited-edition shake is made with Oreo cookie pieces, “sparkly cosmic swirls and sweet cotton candy topping” mixed with DQ’s soft serve and it’s topped with colorful “galaxy sprinkles.” They’re available now and as always, it’ll be served upside down, or the next one’s free.

